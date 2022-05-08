Wilson, Hamby, Plum lead Aces past Storm 85-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby posted double-doubles and Kelsey Plum provided a spark in the fourth quarter to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-74 victory over the Seattle Storm. Wilson had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Aces (2-0). Hamby added 10 points and 19 reboundds. Plum scored 10 of her 18 points in the first four minutes of the final quarter. Her 3-pointer with 8:48 remaining in the game gave Las Vegas a 64-61 lead and the Aces never trailed again. Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Storm (1-1). Jewell Loyd added 19 points and Epiphanny Prince came off the bench to score 11 points in 10 minutes.