Sri Lanka deploys troops to capital after clash at protest

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka authorities deployed armed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday hours after government supporters attacked protesters. Government supporters attacked protesters who have been camped outside the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minster. Supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa rallied inside his office earlier Monday, urging him to ignore protesters’ demand to step down. After the meeting, they went to the front of the office where protesters have been demonstrating for several days. Local television channel Sirasa showed pro-government supporters attacking protesters with clubs and burning down their tents. Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis in memory, with power cuts and supply shortages.