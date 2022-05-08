Quick change: Kings rout Oilers 4-0 in Game 4, series even

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings rebounded from back-to-back blowout losses to even their first-round playoff series with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. Jonathan Quick tried to make a couple of his 31 saves without his glove during a masterful performance, and Carl Grundstrom scored the clinching third-period goal. After Trevor Moore and Troy Stecher scored in the first period, the Kings firmly shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to earn their first playoff victory on home ice since they raised the Stanley Cup in 2014. Mike Smith stopped 42 shots for the Oilers.