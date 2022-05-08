Buehler stars in 100th career start as Dodgers sweep Cubs

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched seven sparkling innings in his 100th career start, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 7-1 for their sixth consecutive victory. Buehler improved to 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA over his last three outings. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two. Cody Bellinger had three hits for Los Angeles, and Justin Turner and Freddie Freeman each contributed a sacrifice fly. Chicago lost for the 14th time in 17 games. It managed just three runs and 15 hits in the three-game sweep by Los Angeles.