Global shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen as interest rate hikes and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on investor sentiment. European shares declined in early trading and Asian benchmarks also fell. Hong Kong’s markets were closed. Chinese trade data for April showed export growth tumbled as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the Chinese economy after Shanghai and other industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Investors are also awaiting the outcome of a presidential election in the Philippines. Apart from concerns about inflation and coronavirus restrictions, the war in Ukraine is still a major cause for uncertainty. A turbulent week on Wall Street ended Friday with more losses and the market’s fifth straight weekly decline.