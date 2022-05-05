Wyoming defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin is dismissed

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over online harassment filed by the family of a Wyoming Marine who was killed in Afghanistan. The judge said the Wyoming court has no jurisdiction. The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum claimed Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after posting and commenting on a photo shared by one of the sisters, Roice McCollum. She was in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Baldwin had sent the family $5,000 after Rylee McCollum was killed in August 2021 in Kabul. An attorney for the McCollums the lawsuit will probably be refiled in New York or California.