White Sox place Vaughn on 10-day IL with bruised right hand

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised right hand. Vaughn has not played since he was struck by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers last week. He is batting .283 with four home runs and a team-leading 12 RBIs in 16 games. The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox have won three straight. They open a three-game series at Boston on Friday.