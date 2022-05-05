The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia’s war ‘drags on’

By IAN PHILLIPS

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader has told The Associated Press that he didn’t expect Russia’s “operation” in Ukraine to drag on for so long. President Alexander Lukashenko also claimed in the nearly 90-minute sit-down interview on Thursday that he was doing “everything” to stop the war. He defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on Feb. 24. But he said he didn’t think it would “drag on this way.” He also alleged that Ukraine was “provoking Russia” and insisted that Belarus stands for peace.