Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness receives $195,000 donation for peer scholarships

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department received a generous $195,000 donation from the John Kovacs Revocable Trust, which will be used for a Memorial Scholarship that will award up to two $2,500 scholarships annually.

“This generous gift was a huge surprise and will continue to impact the lives of many, for years to come,” said Toni Navarro, Director for Behavioral Wellness. “We are thrilled that we can use this gift to commemorate 60 years of service within our community.”

Kovacs was part of the Santa Barbara community and left a portion of his trust to the Behavioral Wellness Department, according to Suzanne Grimmesey, spokeswoman for the department.

The scholarship was established to honor the memory of Kovacs as the Behavioral Wellness Department celebrates its 60th anniversary, Grimmesey said.

The goal of the scholarship is to provide support for people who live with a mental illness or substance abuse disorder and are looking to advance themselves further.

The recipients must show a need for the funds and how the scholarship will make a significant difference in their journey to achieving a life-changing goal.

Grimmesey said that the scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis and people who complete the application must show how they will use the award.

The first round of awards will be presented in July in recognition of the department's Peer Appreciation day, which takes place on July 7.

Click here to apply for the Memorial Scholarship.