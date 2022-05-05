Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets

LONDON (AP) — Oil markets have been fluctuating over fears of lost supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. But the alliance of OPEC members and allied oil-producing countries are likely to steer a steady course when they decide production levels at an online meeting Thursday. The OPEC+ alliance has been opening the taps only gradually to restore cuts made during the worst of the pandemic recession. Oil markets are being roiled by COVID-19 shutdowns that could reduce demand in China, Europe’s proposal to phase out Russian oil and some other customers shunning those supplies. Expectations are for a decision to increase production by a gradual amount in June.