Report: Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

A new book on Phil Mickelson says government auditors found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million in a four-year period. Alan Shipnuck is writing an unauthorized biography on Mickelson due out on May 17. He has published an excerpt on his “Firepit Collective” site. The federal audit occurred during the investigation of Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme that sent Billy Walters to prison. Shipnuck’s previous excerpt shed light on Lefty’s involvement with a Saudi-funded golf league run by Greg Norman. Mickelson has not said if he will defend his title in the PGA Championship in two weeks.