Postmaster general: Get used to ‘uncomfortable’ rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. postmaster general says Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases. Louis DeJoy said Thursday he will advocate for the Board of Governors to continue raising rates until the Postal Service meets its goal of becoming self sustaining. He says the Postal Service was “severely damaged” by at least 10 years of “a defective pricing model” that cannot be overcome with one or two annual price increases, especially in times of inflation. DeJoy made the remarks at a Postal Service Board of Governors meeting.