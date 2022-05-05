Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. Goaltenders typically move without concern of being hit. But there’s already been a huge goal disallowed for the New York Rangers due to interference. Carolina lost a starting goaltender after taking an early shot to the head. And a Hurricanes rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact. Players generally aren’t allowed to make contact with a goaltender. Friday’s games include the Hurricanes seeking a 3-0 series lead on the Boston Bruins. The Toronto-Tampa Bay, Minnesota-St. Louis and Edmonton-Los Angeles series all are at 1-1 entering Friday.