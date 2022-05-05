Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:27 am

Overdoses suspected after 3 found dead in LA apartment

KEYT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses in a downtown Los Angeles apartment. Police say a report of three unresponsive men came in at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. CBSLA-TV reports that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia. One of the responding officers felt ill and was taken to a hospital. Police Capt. Steven Ruiz tells CBSLA that the officer is in stable condition and is expected to be released after tests are run.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content