Ohtani’s Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. The sport’s biggest two-way star since Babe Ruth made his debut at Fenway and induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters. That’s a career high for Ohtani and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high. Jared Walsh had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. The Angels turned a two-run game into a 7-0 blowout in the eighth.