No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say the man who tackled comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with any felonies. The district attorney’s office said Thursday that 23-year-old Isaiah Lee clearly engaged in criminal conduct, but it did not rise to the level of felony conduct. The case was referred to the city attorney, who prosecutes misdemeanors in Los Angeles. Police say Lee rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle on Tuesday night, and had a replica handgun with a blade inside. It was not immediately known if Lee had retained a lawyer. A possible motive is unclear. Chappelle continued with his performance.