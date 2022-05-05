New reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — City officials in Providence weighing reparations for Black residents are looking beyond the Rhode Island capital’s leading role in slavery. Raymond Watson is among the members of Providence’s newly formed reparations commission that wants the city to atone for urban renewal efforts of the late 20th century. Watson says communities of color were razed to make way for new developments with little to no compensation to residents. Terrell Osborne says his family was among those displaced when the Black enclave of Lippitt Hill was razed to make way for apartments catering to downtown workers and Brown University students and staff.