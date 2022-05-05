Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:02 am

NBC’s Tirico ready to begin another busy stretch with Derby

KEYT

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

Mike Tirico is recharged and ready to go again more than two months after completing one of the busiest schedules in recent memory for a sports television host. Tirico will host his fifth Kentucky Derby on Saturday, which begins a stretch that includes the Triple Crown, Indianapolis 500, the U.S. Open and the British Open. Tirico will then begin preparing for the upcoming NFL season as he takes over as the play-by-play voice for “Sunday Night Football.”

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content