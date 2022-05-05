NBC’s Tirico ready to begin another busy stretch with Derby

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Mike Tirico is recharged and ready to go again more than two months after completing one of the busiest schedules in recent memory for a sports television host. Tirico will host his fifth Kentucky Derby on Saturday, which begins a stretch that includes the Triple Crown, Indianapolis 500, the U.S. Open and the British Open. Tirico will then begin preparing for the upcoming NFL season as he takes over as the play-by-play voice for “Sunday Night Football.”