Musk gets $7B backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
Billionaire Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder and Tesla board member Larry Ellison. Some other investors include Sequoia Capital Fund, which pledged $800 million, and VyCapital, which pledged $700 million. But Ellison is making the biggest contribution, pegged at $1 billion. A Thursday regulatory filing also showed that Musk initially was set to receive $12.5 billion in margin loans to help fund the deal, but is now cutting that amount in half, to $6.25 billion.