Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray has withdrawn from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open because of a stomach illness. The announcement came not long before Murray was to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round. Murray had won his first two matches in Madrid against Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No. 1 hadn’t won consecutive matches since January. Andrey Rublev advanced to the quarterfinals after a hard-fought 7-6 (7) 7-5, win over Daniel Evans.