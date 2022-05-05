More Americans apply for jobless aid last week

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week but the total number of people collecting jobless aid is at its lowest level in more than 50 years. Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 19,000 to 200,000 for the week ending April 30, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,000 from the previous week to 188,000. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits fell by 19,000 from the previous week, to 1,384,000. That’s the fewest since January 17, 1970.