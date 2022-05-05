LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014. The victory punctuated a phenomenal three-year run in which these longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series and became one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one more playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and a series-opening victory in Edmonton. The Kings are starting to believe that getting back to the top might not take decades again. Coach Todd McLellan is confident in the progress Los Angeles has made heading into Game 3 against the Oilers.