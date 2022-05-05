Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:22 pm

Inmate dies after California prison attack

KEYT

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a state prison in California’s Central Valley has died after he was attacked by two other men. Prison officials say 31-year-old Sidney Kang died Thursday after he was attacked in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison. He died a short time later. Authorities say they found two inmate-made weapons and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Kang was sent to prison from Los Angeles County in 2014 to serve 14 years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. 

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content