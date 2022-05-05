Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage. The graphic account of the alleged assault highlighted Heard’s second day of testimony Thursday in a Virginia courtroom. The night of the alleged assault in 2015 in Australia is also the night that the tip of Depp’s finger was severed. Depp says Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard’s lawyers say Depp injured himself. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed.