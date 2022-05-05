Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 1:47 pm

Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault

KEYT

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage. The graphic account of the alleged assault highlighted Heard’s second day of testimony Thursday in a Virginia courtroom. The night of the alleged assault in 2015 in Australia is also the night that the tip of Depp’s finger was severed. Depp says Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard’s lawyers say Depp injured himself. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content