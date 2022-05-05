Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is telling a Virginia jury that Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use. She showed jurors pictures of a passed-out Depp she said she took in an effort to prove to him what happens when he drinks, and testified that Depp kicked her to the floor of a private plane where nobody helped her. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed.