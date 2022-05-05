Grosjean borrows from ‘Days of Thunder’ in response to Rahal

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Romain Grosjean used a line from “Days of Thunder” to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week’s IndyCar race: “Racing is rubbing, or rubbing is racing.” He says he was racing for points when he made contact with Rahal and was unbothered by Rahal’s criticism. Grosjean is back in the Formula One paddock this weekend in Miami as a race ambassador. He’s in his second season in IndyCar and preparing for his debut later this month in the Indianapolis 500.