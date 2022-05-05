Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. The Warriors say journeyman Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that coach Steve Kerr called “dirty” and said “broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.