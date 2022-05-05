Frontier settles allegations over California internet speeds

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the Federal Trade Commission has approved a $69 million settlement with Frontier Communications over allegations the tech company misrepresented internet service speeds to customers in Riverside and Los Angeles counties. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin says Thursday that the deal resolves a civil enforcement action alleging deceptive business practices by Frontier in connection with the sale of residential internet services. Frontier does not admit wrongdoing. The deal now goes to U.S. District Court for final approval.