Former tribal leader convicted in casino bribery case

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe has been convicted of bribery and extortion charges related to its long-planned casino project. Prosecutors said Thursday that former Mashpee Wampanoag leader Cedric Cromwell was found not guilty of other federal counts. Rhode Island architecture firm owner David DeQuattro was similarly convicted of bribery but cleared of others. The federal trial in Massachusetts had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe traces its ancestry to the Indigenous people the Pilgrims encountered four centuries ago.