DoorDash sales soar in Q1, but costs grow as well

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash sales soared in the first quarter as it added new users. But the delivery company’s losses also widened as it paid more to acquire partner businesses and drivers. The San Francisco company said its revenue jumped 35% to $1.46 billion in the January-March period. That was well ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. DoorDash said its total orders grew 23% to 404 million, also topping analysts’ expectations. Still, the company said its net loss widened as it spent more on sales and marketing