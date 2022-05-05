Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘home and fine’ after reported crash

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “home and fine” a day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution. The update comes from Stephen Jones, who is the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys. Dallas TV station WFAA cites anonymous Dallas police sources in a report that Jerry Jones was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reports emergency crews were summoned, and the 79-year-old sustained minor injuries.