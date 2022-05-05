Caltech breaks ground on sustainability research center

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Institute of Technology has broken ground on an environmental sustainability research center that will pursue solutions to challenges including water, energy, food and waste. Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the Resnick Sustainability Center was made possible by a $750 million gift from Stewart and Lynda Resnick in 2019. Stewart Resnick is chairman and president of The Wonderful Company, which grows, packages and markets products including fruits, nuts, flowers, water, wines and juices. The new building on Caltech’s Pasadena campus will have 79,500 square feet of space for various avenues of research as well as all undergraduate chemistry labs.