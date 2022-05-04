Skip to Content
Yusmeiro Petit agrees to minor league contract with Padres

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Yusmeiro Petit and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor league contract. The 37-year-old right-hander would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched. Petit spent the past four seasons with Oakland and was 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 78 relief appearances last season. He is 50-44 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 major league seasons that included time with Florida, Arizona, San Francisco, Washington and the Los Angeles Angels.

