Woman gets 25-to-life for dropping infant to his death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who dropped her 7-month-old son to his death from a Southern California hospital parking structure has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Sonia Hermosillo of La Habra told a judge Wednesday that she was sorry for killing Noe Medina Jr. in 2011. Prosecutors say Hermosillo dropped the child from the fourth story of the garage at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he had been undergoing treatments for several medical problems. According to trial testimony, Hermosillo had struggled with mental health issues after the boy’s birth. She was convicted of murder last year and found legally sane at the time of the killing.