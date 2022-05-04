Ward, Walsh hit HRs in Angels’ 6-run 10th, beat Red Sox 10-5

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels scored six runs in the 10th inning behind a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh for a 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels. Boston scored one in the bottom of the 10th on an RBI single from Jackie Bradley Jr. Right-hander Ryan Tepera earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Matt Barnes took the loss. Boston starter Garrett Whitlock struck out nine and gave up two hits and two runs in five innings. Angels starter Reid Detmers went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.