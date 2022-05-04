Verlander solid again as Astros complete sweep of Mariners

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander turned in another solid start, and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win. Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery. Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs as the Astros continued to roll a day after helping Dusty Baker become the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins.