Shipping company Maersk sees record quarter as demand surges

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, says it’s delivered its “best earnings quarter ever,” driven by higher freight rates and more contracts being signed. The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company said Wednesday that its revenue for the first three months of the year came in at $19.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion for the same period last year. Profits before taxes came in at $7.3 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago. Its CEO said that while global supply chains remain under significant pressure, “we continue to demonstrate superior ability to help customers overcome logistic challenges.”

