Ruidiaz scores pair, Sounders top Pumas 3-0 to win CCL title

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a deflected shot late in the first half, added a second goal off a perfect counter attack in the 80th minute, and the Seattle Sounders defeated Pumas 3-0 to win the CONCACAF Champions League title. The Sounders became the first team from Major League Soccer to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task. Officially, Seattle won the two leg final 5-2. The teams played a 2-2 draw last week in Mexico City.