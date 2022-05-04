Newsom: Democrats need ‘counter-offensive’ in culture wars

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is faulting his own political party for not doing enough in the nation’s culture wars. Newsom says Democrats need to seize the “offensive” on a range of social issues, including abortion rights. He says Republicans are winning and asked, “Where is the counter-offensive in the Democratic Party?” His remarks came at a Planned Parenthood office in Los Angeles, where he discussed plans to expand state protections for reproductive rights. Earlier this week, a leaked draft of a potential ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed a majority of justices would vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.