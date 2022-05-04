Margot’s two-run single puts Rays past slumping A’s 3-0

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manuel Margot broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays blanked the Oakland Athletics 3-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against A’s reliever Zach Jackson and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena. Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0. Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save. Tampa Bay starting pitcher Corey Kluber had seven strikeouts. Oakland starter Frankie Montas fanned six.