LA County sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman last year while he was on duty and then lying about it. The charges were announced Wednesday by the district attorney’s office. Deputy Konrad Thieme and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in the San Fernando Valley on April 10, 2021. Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old woman there. Prosecutors also allege that Thieme then wrote a false account of what had occurred. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled and it is not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.