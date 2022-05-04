Elon Musk asked to testify on Twitter by UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A British parliamentary committee scrutinizing draft online safety legislation has invited Elon Musk to discuss his plans to buy Twitter and the changes he’s proposing for the social media platform. Parliament’s digital committee asked the Tesla CEO on Wednesday to give evidence about his proposals “in more depth.” Musk said it’s too early to give an answer because shareholders haven’t voted on the Twitter deal yet. The committee said it’s interested in Musk’s plans, especially his intention to roll out verification for all users, which echoes its own recommendations. The U.K. government’s online safety bill would give regulators wide-ranging powers to crack down on digital and social media companies.