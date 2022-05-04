Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night and a man was later arrested. Security guards overpowered the attacker, who was taken by ambulance from the scene. Chappelle was able to continue his performance. The Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday that the 23-year-old man was carrying a fake handgun with a real knife blade inside it. Police say the alleged attacker was treated for an unspecified injury and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Chappelle was performing along with other comedians at the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival. It’s not immediately known if the suspect has retained a lawyer. A motive for the attack is unclear.