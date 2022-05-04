Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards then overpowered the attacker, who was taken by ambulance from the scene. Chappelle was able to continue his performance. NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for details. Chappelle was performing along with other comedians at the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival.