Clevinger makes emotional return, Padres, Guardians split

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the opener of a doubleheader. Rookie Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Guardians a 6-5 win in the nightcap for a split. Cleveland trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning before tying it on consecutive RBIs singles by Andrés Giménez, Austin Hedges and pinch-hitter Josh Naylor. In the 10th, Kwan bounced a single into right to score Owen Miller from second. San Diego went 6-2 on its road trip.