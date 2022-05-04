Chargers bolster secondary with addition of Bryce Callahan

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their secondary, signing cornerback Bryce Callahan to a one-year deal. Callahan, who is entering his eighth season, has spent the last three years in Denver after playing in Chicago from 2015-18. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was on the Bears staff in 2018 and then went to the Broncos in 2019 when Vic Fangio became Broncos’ coach. Callahan is likely to be the slot cornerback in nickel situations. He would replace Chris Harris Jr., who has not been re-signed. Coincidentally, Callahan also took over from Harris in Denver in 2019.