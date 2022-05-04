AP source: SEC, Pac-12 leaders to push for NIL law in DC

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The commissioners of the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12 are scheduled to meet with lawmakers in Washington They will lobby for federal legislation to regulate name, image and likeness compensation to athletes. A person who has been briefed on the commissioners’ trip to Capitol Hill confirmed the te visit to the AP. Greg Sankey of the SEC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 plan to meet with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other lawmakers.