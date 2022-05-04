Skip to Content
Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women’s prison in California. The officials were under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse at the facility. What they found was a prison in deep despair. An inmate screamed through tears about sexually abusive staff. A demoralized workforce confronted senior leaders but with no success. A new warden acknowledged broken trust. An aging facility was woefully unequipped to prevent further misconduct. A follow-up to an Associated Press investigation finds that the crisis at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is far from over.

