Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:27 pm

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Southern California home

KEYT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police were investigating a shooting at a Southern California house that left two men dead and a third wounded. Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday found two men with gunshot wounds at the property in Riverside. One man died at the scene and the other was hospitalized in stable condition. A short time later, someone flagged down a police vehicle near downtown reporting that a male passenger in a car had stopped breathing.  The man, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, later died. Investigators determined the victim in the car had been shot at the house.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content