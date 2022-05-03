Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from besieged steel mill

By CARA ANNA and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and the United Nations say they hope to arrange more evacuations from the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol. Their comments came as scores of civilians reached relative safety after enduring weeks of shelling that targeted the city’s last pocket of resistance. While the evacuees savored hot food, clean clothing and other comforts that were denied to them while underground, Russian forces on Tuesday began storming the plant, where some Ukrainian fighters were still holed up. The U.N. said the evacuation effort over the weekend allowed 101 people to emerge from the bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks. That group included women, the elderly and 17 children.